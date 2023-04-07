Escaped Ray County inmate placed in custody at Clay County Jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An inmate on the run for nearly one week is back in custody in Missouri.

Justin Robinson was transported from Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he was arrested at a bus station with a ticket to travel to Texas.

Robinson and inmate Liam Olinger have been charged with escape from confinement using a deadly weapon and second-degree assault of a special victim.

Investigators said they worked together on March 28 to attack a correctional officer with a “shank” that they made by pulling pieces of tin metal from a damaged wall inside of the Ray County Jail.

The officer who was stabbed approximately 12 times is recovering.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said the shank was made of such poor material that it kept bending which likely prevented much more serious injuries.

Childers said he believes their intent was to kill.

“It certainly is a relief, a big relief,” he said. “One thing we really worried about was someone else being hurt. Any citizen being hurt but also the danger law enforcement when they met him. we really thought, you know, with his statements that he made that we had collected from others, that it could turn into being a standoff with deadly consequences. we’re happy that he was taken without incident and nobody was injured in the process.”

Local, state and federal investigators are seeking to prosecute anyone who assisted Robinson during his escape before his arrest in Oklahoma.

