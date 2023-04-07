Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Escaped Ray County inmate placed in custody at Clay County Jail

Justin Robinson was taken to the Clay County Jail after he was extradited back to Missouri.
Justin Robinson was taken to the Clay County Jail after he was extradited back to Missouri.(KCTV5)
By Emily Rittman
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An inmate on the run for nearly one week is back in custody in Missouri.

Justin Robinson was transported from Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he was arrested at a bus station with a ticket to travel to Texas.

Robinson and inmate Liam Olinger have been charged with escape from confinement using a deadly weapon and second-degree assault of a special victim.

Investigators said they worked together on March 28 to attack a correctional officer with a “shank” that they made by pulling pieces of tin metal from a damaged wall inside of the Ray County Jail.

The officer who was stabbed approximately 12 times is recovering.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said the shank was made of such poor material that it kept bending which likely prevented much more serious injuries.

Childers said he believes their intent was to kill.

“It certainly is a relief, a big relief,” he said. “One thing we really worried about was someone else being hurt. Any citizen being hurt but also the danger law enforcement when they met him. we really thought, you know, with his statements that he made that we had collected from others, that it could turn into being a standoff with deadly consequences. we’re happy that he was taken without incident and nobody was injured in the process.”

Local, state and federal investigators are seeking to prosecute anyone who assisted Robinson during his escape before his arrest in Oklahoma.

Ray County escaped inmate extradited back to Missouri

WATCH LIVE: The Ray County sheriff speaks after the escaped Ray County inmate has been placed back in custody. STORY: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/04/03/escaped-ray-county-inmate-justin-robinson-arrested-tulsa/

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Friday, April 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid case file details from crash become public
Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.
Death investigation underway after remains found of woman missing since May ‘22
Pictures of the suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo in Leawood, Kansas, on Thursday afternoon have...
Pictures of suspect released following robbery at Wells Fargo in Leawood
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
3 KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Latest News

Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
Officers wounded in Wednesday afternoon shooting released from hospital
Deputy-involved shooting in the 5000 Block of West Sunshine.
Man killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Greene County, Mo.
Officials will discuss proposed revisions to the Kansas Food Code at a hearing at 1 p.m. on...
Hearing to discuss revisions to Kansas Food Code
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office stated a plane crashed Friday morning near the Gardner...
No injuries reported after plane crashes in field near Gardner Municipal Airport