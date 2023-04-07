Car crashes into tree, killing 2 in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A one-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri, left two people dead and another with life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon.

KCPD said a silver Buick Lucerne had been traveling westbound on 63rd Street at a very high rate of speed when the driver lost control and went off the roadway to the right, just before Jackson. After the Buick left the road, the car struck a large tree and flipped a couple of times, ejecting two of the three occupants from the vehicle.

Police said the driver and rear-seat passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The front passenger, who was also ejected, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

None of the three people in the Buick were wearing their seatbelt, according to police.

The crash happened at 4:56 p.m.

