Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘Believe in BBQ’: Arthur Bryant’s embraces Ted Lasso references

FILE - Jason Sudeikis arrives at the season three premiere of "Ted Lasso" on March 7, 2023, at...
FILE - Jason Sudeikis arrives at the season three premiere of "Ted Lasso" on March 7, 2023, at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The references to Jason Sudeikis’ hometown are littered throughout the Apple TV+ hit show “Ted Lasso.”

In recent episodes, viewers have been able to see Lasso’s computer screen during the coach’s video chats. His background is none other than the popular Kansas City barbecue joint Arthur Bryant’s.

The restaurant has embraced the Ted Lasso fever, sharing a video on Twitter incorporating the ever-present “Believe” sign from the show, but with their own twist.

“Believe in BBQ.”

ALSO READ: Bidens host ‘Ted Lasso’ cast to promote mental health

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid case file details from crash become public
Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.
Death investigation underway after remains found of woman missing since May ‘22
Pictures of the suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo in Leawood, Kansas, on Thursday afternoon have...
Pictures of suspect released following robbery at Wells Fargo in Leawood
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
3 KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Latest News

Kansas City organization readies area competitors for realizing pro wrestling dreams
Central State Wrestling is hosting an event Saturday in Lenexa, Kansas.
Kansas City organization readies area competitors for realizing pro wrestling dreams
FILE — Lee’s Summit North High School hosted the Greater Kansas City Regional robotics...
Health officials investigating GI illness outbreak from recent robotics tournament
FILE
Kansas passes anti-ESG bill, but it’s milder than some want