YouTuber shot while pranking man at mall

A YouTuber was shot and injured at a mall while filming a video. (WJLA, VAHIPHOPANDNEWS, TWITTER, LOUDOUN COUNTY SHERIFF, CLASSIFIED GOONS, YOUTUBE, CNN)
By WJLA staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DULLES, Va. (WJLA) – A 21-year-old man was shot and injured at a mall in Virginia over the weekend while filming a video for his prank-oriented YouTube page.

Tanner Cook was taken to the intensive care unit after he was shot in the stomach.

Authorities said 31-year-old Alan Colie of Leesburg, Virginia, shot Cook. Colie is now charged with multiple felonies.

Video shows Loudoun County deputies moving through Dulles Town Center toward Colie to arrest him as he lies on the floor.

Cook’s father, Jeramy Cook, said his son was making a prank video for his YouTube page.

“They had a phone that was in his face, and they were trying to do a Google Translate prank,” Jeramy Cook said. “I’m sure they were saying something to him that wasn’t, you know, making him laugh or he wasn’t enjoying it. And so, he got mad and he shot my son.”

Cook acknowledged some of his son’s videos can be a little on the edge but said he’s never attacked anyone.

“I know that sometimes in having fun that things go too far, but you know, he’s not physically hurting anybody,” Cook said. “He’s just trying to be a goofball.”

As for whether Cook legally crossed any lines, attorney Christopher Brown said the defendant may claim he felt he was being assaulted.

“It’s not the worst argument in the world when someone approaches you and reaches out at you with an object in their hand,” Brown said. “You know, officers use this all the time as a defense in police shooting cases: ‘When he pulled his hand out, I thought it was a gun, but it was a cellphone.’”

So far, no charges are being brought against Tanner Cook, but prosecutors could explore that option.

Jeramy Cook had this message for the shooting suspect: “I’m trying to lead by example here and say that I forgive the guy that shot my son.”

He said his son will focus on his recovery for now and take a break from YouTube.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

