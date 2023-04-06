Aging & Style
Three police officers wounded by gunfire, 2 suffer scrap metal injuries in KCK shooting

The shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. in the area of North 18th Street and Wood Avenue, south...
The shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. in the area of North 18th Street and Wood Avenue, south of Parallel Parkway.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting following an undercover drug bust Wednesday afternoon resulted in several injuries, including six police officers.

The shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. in the area of North 18th Street and Wood Avenue, south of Parallel Parkway.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department officers were following up on an investigation from a few days prior that involved drug dealers accused of selling large amounts of fentanyl. They were undercover and were again trying to purchase fentanyl pills as part of that follow-up. However, the deal went bad.

Tactical officers were in the area of 18th and Wood when they tried to stop a vehicle that had the suspects from the investigation inside. Once the vehicle stopped and they tried conducting an arrest, gunfire erupted from the suspect vehicle.

The KCKPD officers exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

According to KCPD, three adult male suspects were injured. They also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials stated Thursday afternoon that two other police officers sustained injuries due to scrap metal and were treated.

The three suspects were charged in the incident with the following:

  • attempted capital murder
  • three counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement officer
  • three counts of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied building or vehicle
  • three counts of aggravated endangering of a child
  • aggravated assault of law enforcement officer
  • distribution or possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
Update on shooting that left three KCK officers injured

WATCH LIVE: The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office gives an update on Wednesday's shooting that left three KCK officers injured. STORY: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/04/06/district-attorney-hold-press-update-shooting-injured-3-kck-officers/

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Thursday, April 6, 2023

The bonds for the three suspects have been set at $250,000.

