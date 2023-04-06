Three police officers wounded by gunfire, 2 suffer scrap metal injuries in KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting following an undercover drug bust Wednesday afternoon resulted in several injuries, including six police officers.

The shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. in the area of North 18th Street and Wood Avenue, south of Parallel Parkway.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department officers were following up on an investigation from a few days prior that involved drug dealers accused of selling large amounts of fentanyl. They were undercover and were again trying to purchase fentanyl pills as part of that follow-up. However, the deal went bad.

Tactical officers were in the area of 18th and Wood when they tried to stop a vehicle that had the suspects from the investigation inside. Once the vehicle stopped and they tried conducting an arrest, gunfire erupted from the suspect vehicle.

The KCKPD officers exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

According to KCPD, three adult male suspects were injured. They also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials stated Thursday afternoon that two other police officers sustained injuries due to scrap metal and were treated.

The three suspects were charged in the incident with the following:

attempted capital murder

three counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement officer

three counts of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied building or vehicle

three counts of aggravated endangering of a child

aggravated assault of law enforcement officer

distribution or possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

Update on shooting that left three KCK officers injured WATCH LIVE: The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office gives an update on Wednesday's shooting that left three KCK officers injured. STORY: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/04/06/district-attorney-hold-press-update-shooting-injured-3-kck-officers/ Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Thursday, April 6, 2023

The bonds for the three suspects have been set at $250,000.

KCKPD UPDATE: Of the three officers shot yesterday, two of them have been released from the hospital, the third is expected to be released today or tomorrow.



There was a total of of five officers injured. The additional two were treated as a result of scrap metal. @KCTV5 — Morgan Mobley (@MMobleyKCTV5) April 6, 2023

