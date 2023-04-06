Second-annual DiversAbility College and Career Fair back in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Transition Academy alongside Down Syndrome Innovations, and Sherwood Autism Center are back for its second annual DiversAbility College and Career Fair.

CEO of Transition Academy Kim Riley said it’ll be a who’s-who of employers and colleges with booths set up.

A national report celebrates a record-setting number of people with disabilities being employed at 21%. Now, that number is up from 19% from the previous year but still, but Riley still believes that’s not good enough and shouldn’t be a cause for celebration. She hopes events like this Thursday can help improve that to achieve economic justice.

The college and career fair will be happening at MCC-Penn Valley Education Center at 3201 Southwest Trafficway.

Pre-registered schools will be there from 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and the general public is allowed in from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. tonight.

“We definitely want to meet these youth where they are. There will be some with significant disabilities and there are job coaching services, there are individuals who will actually work with them to help them test drive opportunities to figure out where they land,” said Riley.

It is a free event, but they do ask for people to register before coming in to ease the process for all.

“This is a population that’s a huge talent pipeline that we in this country haven’t really spent a lot of time investing in and so we are really shining a spotlight on them and connecting them to opportunities they deserve,” said Riley.

Around 50 employers are registered to attend to hopefully offer jobs that suit a student’s needs. It’s meant to be interactive with employers offering on-the-spot job interviews, resume assistance workshops, benefits assistance from professionals, training, and another important factor – setting up transportation services.

Riley said transportation is a big factor because some will get the job interview, and the job offer, then ask for help getting to work, but then the employer can’t make that work. They want to help everyone out, so this fair brings all of those entities together to work on a solution.

Parents can feel proud of their child getting a job and can adjust their lives alongside them, but Riley said more importantly, it allows everyone to chase their dreams.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.