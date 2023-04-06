Aging & Style
Pictures of suspect released following robbery at Wells Fargo in Leawood

By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - Pictures of the suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo in Leawood, Kansas, on Thursday afternoon have been released.

According to the FBI, the bank robbery happened at 2000 W. 103rd St., near the intersection with State Line Road, at 12:06 p.m.

A lone suspect came in and gave the teller a demand note. He did not display a weapon.

He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of currency.

He is described as a white man who has a medium build. He was wearing a black t-shirt and a ballcap.

No injuries were reported.

(Provided by the FBI)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

