Officials identify 2 killed in Highway 50 collision, detail events

Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have identified two drivers that were killed in a collision on Highway 50 and detailed the events that led to their demise.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 50 and Road C - about 4 miles west of Emporia - with reports of a fatality crash.

Officials said they found a 2014 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Travis D. Edwards, 46, of Marysville, had been headed east on the highway with a 2021 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Quintia M. Rowe, 32, of Norfolk, Va., following it.

Meanwhile, a 2014 Subaru CrossTrek SUV driven by Timothy M. Hoekstra, 67, of Chino, Cali., had been headed west on the highway with a 2019 Jeep Renegade driven by Ryan R. Miller, 29, of Independence, Mo., following it. A 2017 Ford Escape driven by Jacob L. Suenram, 32, of Lawrence, was also following the Jeep.

KHP noted that Edwards’ semi went left of the center line for an unknown reason and hit Hoekstra’s CrossTrek causing it to spin clockwise into the eastbound lanes where it hit Rowe’s semi.

According to Troopers, the Edwards’ semi continued east - still driving over the center line - and hit Miller’s Jeep and Suenram’s Escape.

KHP indicated that Miller and Suenram were both pronounced dead at the scene. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. One child was also present in Suenram’s vehicle, however, officials have not released their identity or injuries from the crash.

Officials said Edwards, Hoekstra and Hoekstra’s passenger, Judith E. Hoekstra, 69, of Chino, were sent to Newman Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. All were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Rowe escaped the crash with no apparent injury.

U.S. Highway 50 has since reopened to traffic.

