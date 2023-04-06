NFL Draft construction takes over Union Station’s north parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Construction has officially started on the NFL Draft area outside Union Station.

Cranes and barricades now surround the north parking lot and entrance to the building. The NFL has said that 200 semi trucks will be in and out of the area over the next few weeks, delivering staging, audio and video equipment, and dozens more loads of materials to transform the building for the league event.

Michael Tritt, Chief Marketing Officer for Union Station, said the businesses inside remain open for business.

“The anticipation is off the charts, for sure,” Tritt said. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the city, for Union Station, for all of us that occupy the Midtown area.”

The construction and road closures took some visitors by surprise. Reva Friedman was visiting with her daughter and granddaughter on Wednesday. She said they circled the area several times trying to find parking.

“The Draft is great to have here,” she said, “but it was hard to get in.”

Tritt said visitors could still access Union Station’s west parking garage or find street parking nearby. They can also use public transportation like the Kansas City Streetcar to access the building more easily.

He said Union Station and the NFL would continue to release information about accessing the area and any more closures over the next few weeks.

“We are open for business, retail, attractions and offices,” Tritt said. “It’s critical that the public comes and enjoys us as they always have.”

