Multi-vehicle collision leaves 2 in critical condition, another with serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver failing to stop at a red light led to a multi-vehicle crash that left two people in critical condition and another with serious injuries, KCPD said Wednesday.

An investigation revealed that a gray Chevrolet Impala was driving eastbound on Linwood at a very high rate of speed when it failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Linwood and Prospect. When the vehicle entered the intersection, KCPD said it struck a silver Chevrolet HHR that was traveling northbound on Prospect.

KCPD said the collision overturned the Impala, which caught on fire and ejected the passenger from the vehicle.

The driver of the Impala and the passenger -- who was not wearing a seatbelt -- were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. Police said the driver of the HHR was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

KCPD said the driver of the HHR and the passenger of the Impala are in stable condition following the crash that occurred at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the Impala remains in critical condition and an investigation remains ongoing.

