Missouri Secretary of State announces candidacy for Governor

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced his formal entrance into the race for Missouri Governor on Thursday.

Ashcroft’s campaign and an aligned PAC has already raised more than $2 million prior to him officially joining the race.

“Missouri stands at a crossroads,” Ashcroft said in a release. “Red states like Florida, Texas, Tennessee, even Indiana and Arkansas, have become examples of conservative leadership while Missouri Republicans, who control every statewide office and have supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature, have failed to deliver. I’m running to change that.”

A February poll conducted by the Remington Research Group showed Ashcroft with a 19-point lead over other possible candidates.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

