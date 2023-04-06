Medical staff provide update on KCK officers shot Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Crime tape stretched for blocks around the scene of what the Kansas City, Kansas, police chief described as a shootout during an undercover drug operation for fentanyl sales.

Officer Donna Drake is a media relations officer for the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. She three KCK police officers were shot, as were three men in the suspect vehicle. The Missouri agency is investigating the shooting at the Kansas agency’s request. It is not uncommon to seek an outside agency to investigate when police are directly involved in a shooting.

The officers were rushed to University of Kansas Hospital.

Police cars soon converged on the University of Kansas Health System campus near the entrance to the ambulance bay. The associate chief medical officer, Dr. Sean Kumer, gave an encouraging update.

“They are all hemodynamically stable and able to converse very well with our medical staff and our trauma team,” Kumer said.

Hemodynamically stable means blood pressure and vital signs are all good.

The health system’s police chief remarked on how it’s impacting their staff.

“The law enforcement community and the first responder community come together in a situation like this,” Chief Brad Deichler said. “This is really hard on the police officers. It’s hard on their families. It’s hard on the medical staff here treating the folks that have been injured. So, it’s an emotional time.”

Drake said the three civilians injured in the exchange of gunfire were also sent to a hospital. She described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

Kumer would not speculate on how long the officers would be recovering. He noted that the officers’ injuries varied in severity. Neither he nor Deichler would indicate if the other men were being treated there, citing medical privacy rules.

