Managing your money with a team approach

What difference does the “team approach” make when it comes to managing your money? Bill sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to find out. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.