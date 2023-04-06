Aging & Style
Kansas leaders urge USPS to address poor mail service after financial qualms

FILE
FILE(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal leaders from Kansas have urged the USPS to address its poor mail service in the Sunflower State as issues persist following financial qualms.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced that he joined U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) to urge U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to address poor mail service in the Sunflower State.

Sen. Moran said the pair highlighted recent complaints from Kansans who rely on the service to get medication, bills, tax returns and more. They also asked for an update on the implementation of the Postal Service Reform Act, bipartisan legislation meant to shore up the USPS’s finances and improve reliability.

“We write in response to numerous reports of significant mail delays impacting Kansans across the state,” the pair wrote. “In recent months, our offices have received a growing number of messages from Kansans concerned about missing mail, delayed postal delivery, and extended periods with no delivery service at all.”

Moran noted that the Postal Service Reform Act, which was signed into law in 2022, removes burdensome budget requirements that have contributed to the USPS’s consistent financial troubles. This saves the service $27 billion and requires mail to be delivered six days per week. It also includes transparency measures to ensure USPS makes progress on service improvements.

“One year ago today Congress provided strong, bipartisan action to improve the USPS by successfully passing postal reform legislation,” the pair wrote. “We were proud to join our colleagues on both sides of the aisle in voting for the Postal Service Reform Act, which removes burdensome budget requirements that have contributed to the Postal Service’s deepening financial troubles, improves transparency, and mandates six-day mail delivery for mail and packages. It is unacceptable that implementation of certain provisions, including the six-day-a-week delivery service, is not being accomplished by USPS.”

Moran said he and Davids encourage all Kansans who have issues navigating or accessing federal agencies to reach out to either one of their offices.

To read the full text of the letter sent to DeJoy, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

