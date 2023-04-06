Kansas City golf great Tom Watson an honorary starter at The Masters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For a second consecutive year, Tom Watson was on the tee to kick off professional golf’s most notable tournament.

The Kansas City native and Pembroke Hill High School graduate who still resides in the area joined golf icons Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as the honorary starters to the 2023 Masters tournament.

Always an honor to be a part of this @themasters tradition #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/ozDoBstF6K — Tom Watson (@TomWatsonPGA) April 6, 2023

Watson underwent a left shoulder replacement surgery after a go-kart rollover accident in November 2022. He even joked about the injury after teeing up the golf ball.

Tom Watson ‘67 with the honorary tee shot at the Masters. #PHSRaiderNation https://t.co/TvC4dukw5D — PHS Athletics (@PHSRaiders) April 6, 2023

Watson won the tournament in 1977 and 1981. One of the greatest golfers ever, Watson’s eight major wins rank sixth all time. His 39 PGA Tour wins also put him at 10th most in history.

