Kansas City golf great Tom Watson an honorary starter at The Masters

Masters champion and honorary starter Gary Player of South Africa, Masters champion and...
Masters champion and honorary starter Gary Player of South Africa, Masters champion and honorary starter Jack Nicklaus and Masters champion and honorary starter Tom Watson of the United States wait to play a stroke on the No. 1 hole during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 6, 2023.(Chris Trotman | Chris Trotman/Augusta National)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For a second consecutive year, Tom Watson was on the tee to kick off professional golf’s most notable tournament.

The Kansas City native and Pembroke Hill High School graduate who still resides in the area joined golf icons Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as the honorary starters to the 2023 Masters tournament.

Watson underwent a left shoulder replacement surgery after a go-kart rollover accident in November 2022. He even joked about the injury after teeing up the golf ball.

Watson won the tournament in 1977 and 1981. One of the greatest golfers ever, Watson’s eight major wins rank sixth all time. His 39 PGA Tour wins also put him at 10th most in history.

