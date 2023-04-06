Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Ice climber dies after pushing other climber out of harm’s way

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - A woman in Utah died after she pushed a climber out of harm’s way while they were ice climbing.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said an ice column fell Sunday while a group of three people was attempting to climb Raven Falls near Indian Canyon.

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)

A 41-year-old woman shoved the youngest in the party, a 21-year-old woman, away from the falling ice.

The sheriff’s office said she was then trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and died.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was able to climb down the mountain and call for help.

The other member of their group, a 34-year-old man, fell about 40 feet when the ice came down.

A helicopter was able to pull him from the mountain.

He suffered serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.
Death investigation underway after remains found of woman missing since May ‘22
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
3 KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry
FILE — Several Kansas City-area cities voted to approve a three percent sales tax on adult-use...
Missouri voters approve additional sales tax on recreational marijuana

Latest News

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Victims identified after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
An emotional support rabbit named Percy helps officers decompress at a California police...
Bunny with a badge: Rabbit helps officers with mental health
An emotional support rabbit named Percy helps officers decompress at a California police...
Bunny with a badge: Rabbit helps officers with mental health
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat