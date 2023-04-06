FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine Thursday in KC

High pressure remains centered over northern central Kansas, which allows for wind to die down significantly compared to yesterday. Expect a steady 5 to 10 mph wind on average throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is expected through the day but temperatures will remain slightly below average featuring in the upper 50s. or average high this time in April is around 63° so we are not too far off from normalcy. We will continue with mainly clear to partly sunny skies through Friday, but temperatures will rise back to seasonal, if not slightly above that within the lower and middle 60s. High pressure continues to transition more to the east and northeast through the weekend which will open up a southerly flow and allow an upper-level low to enter from the four corners.

Clouds are expected to build slowly throughout the weekend, but a wet weather opportunity is more likely into Monday morning of next week. Temperatures will climb, but not as aggressively as what was predicted yesterday. A cooler trend has taken over our model data. And afternoon high temperatures Saturday are expected more in the upper 60s and lower 70s which will transition into Easter Sunday as well. Still a lovely holiday weekend to be outdoors. By Monday, however, an upper-level low does produce an opportunity for scattered shower activity, mainly within the morning. Temperatures will remain warm with the exitus of rain as temperatures continue within the lower and middle 70s. As we move deeper into next week, the temperature trend continues to climb. Expect high temperatures within the upper 70s and lower 80s clear into the following weekend.

