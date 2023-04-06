Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine Thursday in KC

By Greg Bennett
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure remains centered over northern central Kansas, which allows for wind to die down significantly compared to yesterday. Expect a steady 5 to 10 mph wind on average throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is expected through the day but temperatures will remain slightly below average featuring in the upper 50s. or average high this time in April is around 63° so we are not too far off from normalcy. We will continue with mainly clear to partly sunny skies through Friday, but temperatures will rise back to seasonal, if not slightly above that within the lower and middle 60s. High pressure continues to transition more to the east and northeast through the weekend which will open up a southerly flow and allow an upper-level low to enter from the four corners.

Clouds are expected to build slowly throughout the weekend, but a wet weather opportunity is more likely into Monday morning of next week. Temperatures will climb, but not as aggressively as what was predicted yesterday. A cooler trend has taken over our model data. And afternoon high temperatures Saturday are expected more in the upper 60s and lower 70s which will transition into Easter Sunday as well. Still a lovely holiday weekend to be outdoors. By Monday, however, an upper-level low does produce an opportunity for scattered shower activity, mainly within the morning. Temperatures will remain warm with the exitus of rain as temperatures continue within the lower and middle 70s. As we move deeper into next week, the temperature trend continues to climb. Expect high temperatures within the upper 70s and lower 80s clear into the following weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.
Death investigation underway after remains found of woman missing since May ‘22
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
3 KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry
FILE — Several Kansas City-area cities voted to approve a three percent sales tax on adult-use...
Missouri voters approve additional sales tax on recreational marijuana

Latest News

KC forecast April 6
FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine Thursday in KC
Clear skies and light winds will send the low near or just slightly below freezing overnight....
FORECAST: Areas of frost possible tonight, warming trend begins Thursday
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Areas of frost possible overnight, warming trend begins Thursday
KC forecast April 5
FORECAST: Jackets come back out as temps go back to lower 50s Wednesday afternoon