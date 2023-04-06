Aging & Style
Eric Stonestreet, Heidi Gardner among entertainers for Day One of NFL Draft

Eric Stonestreet and Heidi Gardner
Eric Stonestreet and Heidi Gardner(AP Images)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The stars will descend upon Kansas City in just three weeks.

The NFL released its performers for the opening night of the NFL Draft, and it includes a pair of recognizable names.

Eric Stonestreet and Heidi Gardner, along with Kansas City Chiefs players and Legends will take part in a variety of special moments throughout the Draft.

The NFL Draft’s Red Carpet will begin at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, on the Memorial Courtyard at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Lost Wax, a self-described mashup party band in Kansas City, will perform as the house band at the Draft Theater, providing entertainment in between Draft selections each day.

ALSO READ: How to get around Kansas City for the NFL Draft

The Draft Theater will also be home to the Inner Circle presented by Courtyard by Marriott, where superfans from each club will passionately represent their team.

The NFL will host free concerts in the Draft Theater at the conclusion of each day. General fan viewing is standing room only and will be on a first-come first-served basis on the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial. The headliners will be announced at a later date.

For more information on the 2023 NFL Draft Experience, fans are encouraged to NFL.com/Draft and download the NFL OnePass app at NFL.com/OnePass.

For More NFL Draft coverage, click here.

