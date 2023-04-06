District attorney to hold press update on shooting injured 3 KCK officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting following an undercover drug bust Wednesday afternoon resulted in six people being injured, including three police officers.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office announced it will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. providing an update on the incident, as well as charges associated with it.

The shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. in the area of North 18th Street and Wood Avenue, south of Parallel Parkway.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department officers were following up on an investigation from a few days prior that involved drug dealers accused of selling large amounts of fentanyl. They were undercover and were again trying to purchase fentanyl pills as part of that follow-up. However, the deal went bad.

Tactical officers were in the area of 18th and Wood when they tried to stop a vehicle that had the suspects from the investigation inside. Once the vehicle stopped and they tried conducting an arrest, gunfire erupted from the suspect vehicle.

The KCKPD officers did exchange gunfire with the suspects.

According to KCPD, three adult male suspects were injured. They also have non-life-threatening injuries.

