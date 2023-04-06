Aging & Style
78-year-old woman arrested following bank robbery in Pleasant Hill

By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - A 78-year-old woman was arrested following a bank Robbery in Pleasant Hill on Wednesday.

The robbery happened at about 3:20 p.m. at Goppert Financial Bank, which is located at 2100 N. Highway 7. At that time, officers received a call about a robbery in progress.

While they were on the way, officers were given a description of a suspect and vehicle.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle going south on Highway 7, near Timber Street. They proceeded to conduct a traffic stop and took the driver into custody.

That driver, a 78-year-old woman from Pleasant Hill, is in custody pending formal charges.

A search warrant was granted and the vehicle was searched. Inside, officers found evidence that linked her to the bank robbery.

The suspect’s identity won’t be released until she’s formally charged.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

