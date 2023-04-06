16 arrested in effort to combat organized retail thefts near 95th & Quivira

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Lenexa police arrested 16 people between March 28 and April 1 as part of a special operation meant to combat retail thefts.

The police department said they “worked to saturate the high-density shopping areas around W. 95th Street and Quivira.”

A total of 16 people were arrested on charges of: theft, retail theft, possession of stolen property, and possession of narcotics. Four firearms were recovered, as well.

The police department said they also captured three people who had felony warrants from other states out for their arrest.

“Individuals involved in organized retail theft are not just ‘shoplifters,’ but are often responsible for other crimes that affect our community,” the police department said. “Our department will continue to monitor crime patterns in our community and work to combat them through normal patrol and investigative procedures, as well as the use of special operations.”

