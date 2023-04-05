Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills

FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only ex-president to be charged with a crime.(Inside Edition / CBS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stormy Daniels must pay nearly $122,000 of Donald Trump’s legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor’s failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.

The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only ex-president to be charged with a crime. Trump pleaded not guilty in a New York City courtroom to a 34-count felony indictment accusing him falsifying business records in a scheme to hush up allegations of extramarital affairs with Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal that broke during his first White House run.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job.” A judge threw out the case in 2018.

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts. (CNN, WCBS)

On Tuesday, a commissioner for the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Trump’s attorneys “reasonably spent” more than 183 hours on an appeal of the case but denied a request for another $5,150 in other fees because it wasn’t itemized.

In all, Daniels has been ordered to pay more than $600,000 in Trump’s legal fees, tweeted Harmeet Dillon, one of his attorneys in the case.

That includes some $300,000 in attorney’s fees that Daniels previously was ordered to pay.

After a federal appeals court upheld that award last year, Daniels stated: “I will go to jail before I pay a penny.”

Messages seeking comment from her attorney, Oklahoma lawyer Clark Brewster, weren’t immediately returned after hours Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend
FBI investigating after Bank of America along State Line is robbed
FILE — The crash took place in Henry County, just northwest of Clinton, Missouri.
Clinton woman driving tractor on rural Missouri highway dies in car crash
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Justin Robinson, an inmate from the Ray County Jail, escaped Tuesday morning.
Escaped Ray County inmate Justin Robinson arrested in Tulsa

Latest News

"There’s a lot of political science research that indicates that strong supporters become even...
Local political analyst weighs in on Trump arraignment
“This is a bucket list dream. This is my shot. When I come back, the kids are going to ask if I...
Teacher at KC International Academy to run in Boston Marathon
"There’s a lot of political science research that indicates that strong supporters become even...
Local political analyst weighs in on Trump arraignment
“When Donald Trump came on the political scene eight years ago, a lot of them were probably 11...
Local political science professor sees Trump’s indictment as a teaching moment