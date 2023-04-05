Aging & Style
Self: ‘100 percent positive I will be coaching’ next season

FILE: Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during...
FILE: Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After missing all of the Big 12 Tournament and Kansas’ two games during the NCAA Tournament due to a health procedure, head coach Bill Self put any retirement rumors to rest Wednesday during a season-closing press conference.

“I am 100 percent positive I will be coaching at the University of Kansas this upcoming season,” Self said, “and hopefully many more after that.”

The Jayhawks lost to Arkansas, 72-71 during the Round of 32 while Self missed the first weekend of NCAA Tournament games in Des Moines. That closed the 2022-23 season for KU with a 28-8 record.

Self spoke to reporters Wednesday about his health and offseason plans for the Jayhawks, who earned a No. 1 seed during the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time in 20 seasons with him coaching at KU.

