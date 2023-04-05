Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Park University hosting roundtable empowering women in criminal justice field

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - An event empowering women in the criminal justice field is happening Wednesday morning at Park University.

11 women from the Kansas City region in criminal justice-related fields are gathering from 9 a.m. to noon at the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on campus for an open discussion Park University is calling “Women Transforming Criminal Justice.”

Individuals expected to participate in the roundtable discussion include:

  • Kaitlynn Donnelly, J.D., assistant prosecuting attorney, Platte County, Mo.
  • Regina Funk, treatment court manager, 7th Judicial Circuit Court, Clay County, Mo.
  • Carol Getty, Ph.D., professor emerita of criminal justice administration, Park University, and former chair of the U.S. Parole Commission
  • Sandy Karsten, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety
  • Sgt. Bobbie King, administration bureau operations, Kansas City, Mo., Police Department
  • Tiffany Leuty, J.D., 7th District defender, Missouri State Public Defender
  • C. Ann Mesle, J.D., retired 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County, Mo., judge and former member of Park University’s Board of Trustees
  • Anne Precythe, director of the Missouri Department of Corrections
  • Zim Schwartze, chief of the Missouri Capitol Police
  • Maj. Kari Thompson, commander of the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department’s Community Engagement Division
  • Sgt. Savana Watkins, Missouri Department of Corrections, and Park University junior majoring in criminal justice administration/corrections

The program is for open communication from women who quote “broke the rules” to become successful within a culturally and socially non-traditional career field. The hope is to educate attendees about the underrepresentation of women in this field.

Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Tamara Jenkins said is important because everyone has a voice and story. She said they want to have them answer some questions if they can like is the field facing cultural strongholds preventing women and others to get into it or ongoing systemic issues they need to address.

“We really thought the best people to ask these questions to are to those who have navigated this field and can better help us and our students to understand how they can prepare to enter criminal justice and be successful themselves,” she said.

They reached out to agencies about getting involved with this first annual event and anticipated maybe 3-4 women agreeing, but that list grew to 11. She said several others wanted to come so there could have been even more women in the field speaking about their experiences, but they were unable to attend this time around.

It helps with educating the students who may see themselves in those types of shoes after graduation, but it’s also a recruiting tool for these agencies who signed up.

“They’re going to get a better sense, I think, of these women more than just having them come in say with a prepared lesson, ‘and today, we’re going to talk about this subject.’ They’re going to get to see them in a different element interacting with their peers,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
KCPD is investigating a homicide at a hotel in KCMO Tuesday morning.
KCPD responds to homicide, officers exchange gunfire with suspect Tuesday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several northern Missouri counties.
FORECAST: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Missouri counties
Police released photos of a suspect in a theft at an Overland Park Target store.
Overland Park police looking for suspect after ‘theft of high-end Legos’

Latest News

Park U hosting roundtable for women in criminal justice
Park University hosting roundtable empowering women in criminal justice field
FILE - Zoe Schell, from Topeka, Kan., stands on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse during a...
Kansas OKs bill that penalizes doctors for some abortions
Overland Park police looking for dog that bit person Sunday night
"There’s a lot of political science research that indicates that strong supporters become even...
Local political analyst weighs in on Trump arraignment