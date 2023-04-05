Overland Park police looking for dog that bit person Sunday night

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred Sunday night.

Police said an individual was bitten by a dog near the intersection of 71st Street and Glenwood. The individual who was bit suffered minor injuries from a dog described as a medium to large-sized adult boxer-type breed.

OPPD said the subject walking the dog was described as a middle-aged, stocky white male, possibly in his mid-50s. According to police, the man was walking two other medium to large sized dogs at the time as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

