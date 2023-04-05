Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

One-year-old girl dies in a fire near Strafford, Mo.

Strafford House Fire
Strafford House Fire(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Sheriff says a one-year-old girl was killed in a mobile home fire Tuesday night.

Three fire departments and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 10:00 p.m. to 17495 W. State Highway 00.

Sheriff Roye Cole says a relative in the mobile home rescued a three-year-old, but couldn’t save the girl. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
KCPD is investigating a homicide at a hotel in KCMO Tuesday morning.
KCPD responds to homicide, officers exchange gunfire with suspect Tuesday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several northern Missouri counties.
FORECAST: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Missouri counties
Police released photos of a suspect in a theft at an Overland Park Target store.
Overland Park police looking for suspect after ‘theft of high-end Legos’

Latest News

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Fatalities, injuries reported after tornado hits parts of Bollinger County
Kansas' head coach Bill Self speaks to the media during practice at the NCAA men's college...
Bill Self to address media for first time since cardiac procedure in March
The hope of the program is to educate attendees about the underrepresentation of women in this...
Park University hosting roundtable empowering women in criminal justice field
Park U hosting roundtable for women in criminal justice
Park University hosting roundtable empowering women in criminal justice field
FILE - Zoe Schell, from Topeka, Kan., stands on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse during a...
Kansas OKs bill that penalizes doctors for some abortions