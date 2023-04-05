Missouri voters approve additional sales tax on recreational marijuana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of voters gave their approval of an additional sales tax on non-medicinal marijuana Tuesday evening.

The cities of Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Belton, Blue Springs, Excelsior Springs, Gladstone, Grain Valley, Grandview, Harrisonville, Independence and Raymore were among the many that approved a three percent sales tax on adult-use marijuana sold within the city limits.

Jackson, Cass and Ray County voters also approved similar measures for recreational marijuana sold within their respective counties.

However, buyers of recreational marijuana should know there will not be a duplication of city and county taxes. For example, even though Independence and Jackson County voters approved of the sales tax, there will not be a six percent sales tax for such products bought in Independence.

The state has already imposed a six percent state sales tax on marijuana across Missouri.

