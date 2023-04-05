Local political analyst weighs in on Trump arraignment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Donald Trump appeared before a judge on Tuesday to be arraigned on a 34-count indictment. Each count, handed up by a grand jury, was for the felony of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges stem from hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the charges stem from more than just the $130,000 wire payment previously revealed in prosecution of Trump associates.

What is unfolding is about both a criminal court matter against former President Trump and a campaign matter for presidential hopeful Trump.

“My lawyers came to me, and they said, ‘There’s nothing here. They’re not even saying what you did,’” Trump said in a speech Tuesday night. “The criminal is the district attorney.”

There is little doubt that the prosecution of Donald Trump will bring glee to ardent opponents and galvanize entrenched supporters.

“There’s a lot of political science research that indicates that strong supporters become even stronger in their beliefs and those beliefs become bolstered when their person is under attack in some way,” said UMKC Political Science Professor Beth Vonnahme.

That said, it’s the independent voters who typically decide an election. We asked Vonnahme how this is impacting them.

“Right now, I would suspect that they’re leaning against Trump, but we’ll see how things play out,” she said. “And, I think there are certain things that could happen that would push them solidly onto the Democratic side. So, for example, if there is violence or protests on the right in support of Trump during this criminal trial, then I think that would push those independents even further to the Democratic side.”

To win them over, she said, it’s essential that Trump quickly pivot away from the current narrative of being a man under attack.

“I think what could very likely happen is that this indictment and this trial distracts from that effort,” Vonnahme said, “and instead it becomes more of a circus than even I think he is ready to be ringmaster of.”

She is skeptical of claims that there is no evidence of wrongdoing. However, she said it’s important to be vigilant of anything that could be solely a spiteful “gotcha.” She’s not convinced that is what’s happening here but added that, were it to be the case, it would be the start of a cycle that’s damaging to democracy.

