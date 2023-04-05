KCPD looking for missing 68-year-old not seen since Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing man who has not been seen since Tuesday. A Silver Advisory has been issued.

According to the police, 68-year-old Norman Perea’s family reported him missing.

His family is concerned for his well-being. Perea is blind, sustained a traumatic brain injury in the past, and uses a walker.

He was last seen yesterday around 12:30 p.m. At the time, he was leaving his home in the 3800 block of N. Lister in KCMO.

He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you know where he is, call 911 or contact the KCPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220.

The KCPD and Missouri State Highway Patrol have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Perea.

