KC Crime Stoppers: William Brown

William Brown is wanted on a sex offender registration violation out of Jackson County, Missouri.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers has stated William Brown is wanted on a sex offender registration violation out of Jackson County, Missouri.

His last known address was in Independence, Missouri.

He is described as a 49-year-old white man, 6 feet tall, weighing 235 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his arms and legs.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

