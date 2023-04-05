Kansas House overrides governor’s veto of transgender sports bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas House voted in favor of overriding Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill restricting athletes in women’s and girls’ sports to those who are born biologically female.

Democratic Rep. Marvin Robinson of Kansas City gave Republicans the deciding vote to override the bill. The vote passed with a vote of 84 to 40. Another Democratic representative was absent due to a death in the family.

Republicans needed a two-thirds majority to override the bill dubbed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.

The measure now moves on to the Kansas Senate.

