GRAPHIC: ‘Call it fate:’ Nashville officers speak about school shooting

Nashville police officers who responded to The Covenant School shooting speak out for the first time. (Credit: CNN, WZTV, WTVF, METRO NASHVILLE POLICE, GETTY)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - The police officers who stopped a school shooter at Nashville’s Covenant School are speaking out for the first time.

“March 27 is a day that I will never forget,” Midtown Hills Police Precinct Commander Dayton Wheeler said.

Fourteen minutes of terror inside the school came to an end at the hands of Metropolitan Nashville Police officers.

Officer Rex Engelbert says it was by chance that he was near the school when the first 911 call blared in.

“You can call it fate or God or whatever you want, but I can’t count on both my hands the irregularities that put me in that position,” he said.

Engelbert’s body camera captured the moments of chaos when a group of five officers raced down hallways decorated with children’s artwork.

“We began to receive gunfire from the second-floor window as officers were inside searching for that individual,” Wheeler said.

911 calls from the Nashville school shootings were released Thursday. (Source: METRO NASHVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)

During their desperate search for the shooter, the officers made grim discoveries.

“All of us stepped over a victim. To this day, I don’t know how I did that morally, but training is what kicked in,” Sgt. Jeff Mathes said.

Mathes said they followed their senses to find the shooter.

“The smell of gunpowder was in the air,” he said.

Detective Michael Collazo says they eventually heard a shot that helped them find the shooter.

“Once we got near the shooter, the shooter was neutralized,” Mathes said.

A grieving Nashville community is coming together to honor those who lost their lives in a school shooting. (CNN, WTVF, WZTV)

Investigators say Audrey Hale fired 152 rounds from start to finish killing three innocent children and three school employees.

The violence that has horrified the nation has followed these officers home.

“There’s obviously the loss of sleep, children hugged more than normal,” Mathes said.

Just over a week since the shooting, officers have seized a suicide note, weapons, ammunition, several journals and yearbooks from The Covenant School from the shooter’s home.

As investigators continue to determine a motive for the “calculated and planned” attack, the young survivors of this mass shooting are leaning on their faith.

“They believe their classmate is going to heaven, that they’re in a better place and they’re not hurting. The ones that are hurting the most are us,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

