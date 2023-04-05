Girl jumps to safety from third-floor balcony to escape apartment building fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A girl in an apartment at 7350 State Avenue jumped from a third-story balcony to escape a heavy apartment fire Tuesday.

During the response, a girl heard a loud explosion and went out to a balcony on the third floor to escape the heavy fire.

She suffered smoke inhalation and complained of ribs and leg pain. Fire department officials stated she was in stable condition for her injuries.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department said firefighters were able to confine the two-alarm fire to one apartment.

