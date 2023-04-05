Aging & Style
FORECAST: Jackets come back out as temps go back to lower 50s Wednesday afternoon

By Greg Bennett
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Severe weather activity remains well to the east as high-pressure ushers in from the northwest. We dealt with heavy cloud cover throughout the morning, but now clear skies take over. Sunshine with breezy conditions out of the west-northwest will be common. Gusts are expected to range between 25 mph and 30 mph with sustained wind between 10 mph and 20 mph. With high-pressure tracking from the northwest, we will pull through cooler air from the north.

Temperatures are expected to only reach within the lower 50s this afternoon so jackets are coming back out of the closet for now. due to the heavy storm activity, overnight, pollen counts are going to be extremely high today. If you suffer from allergies, it will be a wise choice to take your medicine before heading out the door. High pressure will remain throughout the region clear into the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures will gradually climb back to seasonal on Friday and then above average into the 70s for the holiday weekend.  There are signs of a weak storm system developing a few scattered showers Easter Sunday into early Monday morning. But at this time it’s more likely towards the end of the day Sunday. Temperatures will continue to climb back into the lower and potentially middle 80s mid-next week with partly sunny skies expected.

