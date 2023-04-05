Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Areas of frost are possible tonight, warming trends begins Thursday afternoon

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(kctv)
By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We can finally take a breather after active weather exits the region Wednesday. High pressure will slide in from the west and bring quiet conditions to the area through the rest of the week. Clear skies and light winds will send the low near or just slightly below freezing overnight. This could be detrimental to sensitive outdoor plants especially for the areas that typically see their last frost the first week of April. Sunshine and northwest winds return on Thursday afternoon but this will begin our warming trend with highs in the upper 50s or close to 60 degrees. By the upcoming holiday weekend we’ll have winds predominantly out of the southwest which will bring much more warmth to the area sending highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Our next chance of rain could arrive Sunday night into Monday with a small disturbance bringing a few showers. Other than that we could be back into the 80s for high temperatures early next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Police released photos of a suspect in a theft at an Overland Park Target store.
Overland Park police looking for suspect after ‘theft of high-end Legos’
KCPD is investigating a homicide at a hotel in KCMO Tuesday morning.
KCPD responds to homicide, officers exchange gunfire with suspect Tuesday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several northern Missouri counties.
FORECAST: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Missouri counties

Latest News

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
LIVE: Gov. Parson holds news conference from tornado-damaged Bollinger Co.
Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.
Death investigation underway after remains found of woman missing since May ‘22
Kansas state Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, speaks to fellow House Republicans during a meeting...
Kansas bans transgender athletes from women’s, girls’ sports
Norman Perea.
KCPD looking for missing 68-year-old not seen since Tuesday