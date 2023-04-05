FORECAST: Areas of frost are possible tonight, warming trends begins Thursday afternoon

We can finally take a breather after active weather exits the region Wednesday. High pressure will slide in from the west and bring quiet conditions to the area through the rest of the week. Clear skies and light winds will send the low near or just slightly below freezing overnight. This could be detrimental to sensitive outdoor plants especially for the areas that typically see their last frost the first week of April. Sunshine and northwest winds return on Thursday afternoon but this will begin our warming trend with highs in the upper 50s or close to 60 degrees. By the upcoming holiday weekend we’ll have winds predominantly out of the southwest which will bring much more warmth to the area sending highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Our next chance of rain could arrive Sunday night into Monday with a small disturbance bringing a few showers. Other than that we could be back into the 80s for high temperatures early next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.