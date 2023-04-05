Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Fatalities, injuries reported after tornado hits parts of Bollinger County

An early morning tornado has caused deaths, injuries and widespread damage in Bollinger County.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning tornado has caused deaths, injuries and widespread damage in Bollinger County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), there are multiple fatalities and injuries after a tornado touched down just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

At this time, the number of deaths and injuries is not known.

MSHP said the tornado touched down in the area of Highway 34 near Grassy to the north of Marble Hill on Highway 51.

There is a large debris field.

Damage appears to be extensive.

Crews are conducting searches in the debris to make sure everyone is accounted for.

A tornado caused damage in the Glenallen area in Bollinger County, Mo.
A tornado caused damage in the Glenallen area in Bollinger County, Mo.(Source: KFVS/Jeffery Bullard)

According to Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham, there is structure damage and road blockage in the Glenallen and Grassy area.

First responders and law enforcement, including MSHP, are on the scene.

Sheriff Graham is urging everyone to avoid the area and he will provide more information.

Caption

A command center is set up at Woodland High School in Marble Hill.

Shortly after the storm passed, there was a strong smell of gas in the area of Highway ZZ and Highway 34 in Glenallen.

MSHP said there were reports of a natural gas leak at the M and G substation. Crews have been able fix the issue.

Debris from a structure could also be seen on Highway M near Diana’s Boarding in Scopus.

Debris could be seen covering parts of Highway M in Scopus, Mo. after a tornado was reported in...
Debris could be seen covering parts of Highway M in Scopus, Mo. after a tornado was reported in the area early Wednesday morning, April 5.(Source: Matiss Vitols Vitolins)

Hundreds of customers are also without power.

Between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., a tornado warning was issued for Bollinger County and trained spotter reported seeing a tornado on the ground shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
KCPD is investigating a homicide at a hotel in KCMO Tuesday morning.
KCPD responds to homicide, officers exchange gunfire with suspect Tuesday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several northern Missouri counties.
FORECAST: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Missouri counties
Police released photos of a suspect in a theft at an Overland Park Target store.
Overland Park police looking for suspect after ‘theft of high-end Legos’

Latest News

Kansas' head coach Bill Self speaks to the media during practice at the NCAA men's college...
Bill Self to address media for first time since cardiac procedure in March
The hope of the program is to educate attendees about the underrepresentation of women in this...
Park University hosting roundtable empowering women in criminal justice field
Park U hosting roundtable for women in criminal justice
Park University hosting roundtable empowering women in criminal justice field
FILE - Zoe Schell, from Topeka, Kan., stands on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse during a...
Kansas OKs bill that penalizes doctors for some abortions