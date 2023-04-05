Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Death investigation underway after remains found of woman missing since May ‘22

Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.
Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a death after the remains of a woman who went missing nearly a year ago were found.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department confirmed to KCTV5 that the skeletal and human remains of Abbi Schaeffer were found in the area of 95th Street and Blue River Road.

The police department has declared a death investigation and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Schaeffer was last seen on May 23, 2022, and officers stated they were concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 816-234-5220.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Police released photos of a suspect in a theft at an Overland Park Target store.
Overland Park police looking for suspect after ‘theft of high-end Legos’
KCPD is investigating a homicide at a hotel in KCMO Tuesday morning.
KCPD responds to homicide, officers exchange gunfire with suspect Tuesday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several northern Missouri counties.
FORECAST: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Missouri counties

Latest News

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
LIVE: Gov. Parson holds news conference from tornado-damaged Bollinger Co.
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Areas of frost are possible tonight, warming trends begins Thursday afternoon
Kansas state Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, speaks to fellow House Republicans during a meeting...
Kansas bans transgender athletes from women’s, girls’ sports
Norman Perea.
KCPD looking for missing 68-year-old not seen since Tuesday