Death investigation underway after remains found of woman missing since May ‘22

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a death after the remains of a woman who went missing nearly a year ago were found.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department confirmed to KCTV5 that the skeletal and human remains of Abbi Schaeffer were found in the area of 95th Street and Blue River Road.

The police department has declared a death investigation and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Schaeffer was last seen on May 23, 2022, and officers stated they were concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 816-234-5220.

