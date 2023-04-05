Aging & Style
Cedric the Entertainer talks big milestone for ‘The Neighborhood’ and shares the story behind his stage name

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
‘The Neighborhood’ starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield is hitting a big TV milestone next week. Cedric drops in and talks with Jillian about what the milestone means to him and shares the story behind his stage name. You can watch ‘The Neighborhood’ Mondays at 7pm on KCTV5.

Interior designer and expert organizer Helen Austen stops by to share her tips on how you can...
How to boost your child’s organization skills
Jillian chats with the Explore Foundation which is helping make more field trips happen for...
KCTV5 Cares: helping KC teachers pull off class field trips
