Cedric the Entertainer talks big milestone for ‘The Neighborhood’ and shares the story behind his stage name
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
‘The Neighborhood’ starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield is hitting a big TV milestone next week. Cedric drops in and talks with Jillian about what the milestone means to him and shares the story behind his stage name. You can watch ‘The Neighborhood’ Mondays at 7pm on KCTV5.
