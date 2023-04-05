Bill Self to address media for first time since cardiac procedure in March

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) — On March 9, the University of Kansas reported that Bill Self had an illness and would miss the Jayhawks’ first game of the Big 12 Tournament.

Days later, the school stated the Kansas men’s basketball coach was released from the hospital after undergoing a heart catheterization. He had complained of chest tightness and balance concerns, according to a university release.

Nearly four weeks later, Self will address reporters for the first time since the incident that took him off the sidelines for the remainder of the season. Kansas lost in the Big 12 Championship to Texas and then fell to Arkansas in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

In a tweet on Monday, KU associate athletic director Daniel Berk said the 60-year-old Self will hold a standard press conference with local media Wednesay morning because it has been about a month since he has done so.

Since the season ended, senior All-American Jalen Wilson, who was eligible to come back to KU for another year, confirmed he will not return. Freshman Gradey Dick, a Wichitan who played for Collegiate and Sunrise Academy, announced his entry into the NBA draft, where he’s expected to be a high pick.

Five KU players have entered the transfer portal: guard Joe Yesufu, Bobby Pettiford Jr. and MJ Rice, and forwards Zach Clemence and Cam Martin. On Tuesday, Martin, who received interest from Wichita State, announced his transfer to Boise State.

