Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

3 KCKPD officers seriously injured after shooting in area of 18th & Wood

Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after three KCKPD officers were shot Wednesday afternoon.

KCTV5 News first received word of the shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m.

It happened in the area of N. 18th Street and Wood Ave. That is south of Parallel Parkway.

Preliminary information indicates that three officers were shot. They all have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The entrance to the University of Kansas Hospital was blocked by police following the shooting. Multiple KCKPD vehicles could be seen coming and going. Fire trucks were outside as well.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is handling the investigation. The KCKPD asked them to do so. It is customary for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. This is a breaking news story and we are working to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Police released photos of a suspect in a theft at an Overland Park Target store.
Overland Park police looking for suspect after ‘theft of high-end Legos’
KCPD is investigating a homicide at a hotel in KCMO Tuesday morning.
KCPD responds to homicide, officers exchange gunfire with suspect Tuesday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several northern Missouri counties.
FORECAST: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Missouri counties

Latest News

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after possible EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Areas of frost are possible tonight, warming trends begins Thursday afternoon
Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.
Death investigation underway after remains found of woman missing since May ‘22
Kansas state Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, speaks to fellow House Republicans during a meeting...
Kansas bans transgender athletes from women’s, girls’ sports