Washburn University to recognize first-generation family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will recognize this year’s first-generation family of the year during the “We Are F1rst” student organization meeting.

Washburn University announced that university President JuliAnn Mazachek will make comments and introduce Jennifer Henson, a junior, and her family at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the lower level of the Mabee Library at Washburn University.

Henson is considered an adult-learner, or someone who is not of traditional college age. She and her husband, Bill, have three children.

“Walking onto a college campus as a student for the time in more than 20 years was definitely intimidating at first,” said Henson. “I did not know how I would be received by the staff, professors, or traditional-age college students. But I have been embraced and accepted by everyone at Washburn University despite any age or cultural differences, sometimes because of our differences.”

Washburn University said Henson is pursuing a Bachelor of Social Work and a minor in Psychology. She expects to graduate in spring 2024, maintaining a 4.0 GPA each semester this far.

“Academically, I am challenged and encouraged every day. My professors have standards for high-quality work from their students and bend over backwards to help their students every step of the way,” Henson said. “Working towards a degree has exposed my family and me to worldviews and understandings that we may not have encountered in such a way otherwise. It opens up new doors of opportunity and possibility. It can help change the narrative of our family’s future.”

Henson plans to use her education to work in the social work field to help empower others to overcome obstacles and rewrite their narratives.

It’s been a long-standing tradition for Washburn to recognize families who have shown dedication, support, and enthusiasm for the university over the years.

“At Washburn University, more than 40 percent of our undergraduate students self-report they are first-generation students,” said Dr. Eric Grospitch, vice president of student life at Washburn University. “These students contribute so much to the learning and living environment on campus, and it’s truly inspirational to see what some of them overcome to achieve their degrees.”

Washburn University said they consider a first-generation student if none of their parents or legal guardians completed a bachelor’s degree, regardless if siblings or other relatives have earned degrees. The university has multiple programs specifically to integrate first-generation students and their families into Washburn University and the college experience.

“Washburn is committed to supporting these students and these families, from the first conversation about their interest in Washburn through graduation,” said Dr. Alan Bearman, vice president for strategic enrollment management and student success at Washburn University. “Our work on behalf of these students has been recognized nationally and Washburn was just recently announced as a First Scholar institution for creating holistic student success pathways for first-generation students.”

