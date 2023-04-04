Voters heading to the polls in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Voters can still head to Union Station to cast their vote Tuesday but prepare to re-route when they arrive as they prepare for the NFL draft.

The stage is being set up in the main parking lot, so voters will want to take Broadway Boulevard to the parking garage on the west side of the building.

Direct access to Union Station is open from West Pennway and Broadway Blvd. to eastbound Pershing Road.

The parking garage holds 1,400 stalls and free parking is available for 30 minutes. Then, head to the doors on the west side of the building as the main entrance is closed. These are changes on Tuesday for Election Day but the south doors at Union Station will be closed until early May. Overall access operations into Union Station are fluid so make sure to follow their social media accounts or visit their website to stay up to date.

To ease your travels potentially, the streetcar is running its normal operations.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All 12 of Kansas City’s council seats and the mayor’s office are up for election. The two candidates with the most votes in each race will move on to the general election on June 20. But several races have one candidate or only a write-in option giving them the win right away.

Three incumbents are stepping down from the Kansas City School Board giving new faces a chance to take their seats.

Two races have candidates running unopposed, so they automatically get the seat. A write-in candidate will win the third race as no one met the needed qualifications to appear on the ballot.

Here are some numbers KCTV5 got from the Kansas City Election Board.

212,000 people are registered to vote

They expect a 12% to 15% turnout this time around.

It was at 19% four years ago.

Already around 2,000 people have voted absentee or early voted.

Other ballot items to look for are the short-term rental tax that proposes a 7.5% tax on short-term rentals in Kansas City and an occupancy fee proposed increasing occupancy fees for hotels and motels from $1.50 to $3 per night, and it also requires short-term rentals to pay the fee.

