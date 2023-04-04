Voters headed to Union Station deal with parking issues, detours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Voters heading to Union Station to cast their ballots may run into some obstacles when it comes to getting to the polls this election season.

While preparations for the NFL Draft are underway at Union Station, road closures around the area are causing confusion among voters on where to park.

“They have to understand we are sharing a big parking lot with the NFL, with the post office,” said Shawn Kieffer, Director of Elections. “There’s less spots but still plenty of parking in the facility.”

Some voters said they’re having a hard time finding where to park to get the polls because of road closures and there not being enough signage or directions provided.

“The process of parking was difficult,” said Brenda Clemons. “One, because there was not enough advanced signage before you get to Union Station to let you know you needed to be on Broadway. It’s not until after you get to Union Station and then it says, ‘In order to get in, you have to go ahead and take Broadway and park in the west lot.’”

The Kansas City Election Board put out a tweet that said all voters need to park in the West Yards parking garage, which includes 30 minutes of free parking.

“Firstly, you need to come on the west side of Union Station,” said Kieffer. “Generally, they come through Broadway. Once they hit Pershing Road, they come down to Broadway Street, which is just West. The west garage parking. There’s tons of space. They come in and vote. They should be in and out within just a few minutes. We’ll give them a validated parking sticker.”

A few voters said they did not know how to get to the west side parking garage.

“It was kind of difficult because I did not know how to get into the parking lot,” said Eugene Roderson. “So, I ended up driving around until I found a space on the street and I lucked out. There was only one spot available.”

While there may be parking issues, voters said they are aware that it is because of the NFL Draft. Otherwise, they said it would have been an easier process.

“It would have been a lot easier because in the past, in ‘21, we had to come down here and vote,” said Clemons. “We could have parked really easy. Just come off of Pershing, went into the garage and parked and just come in. And, it was just easier to find parking spaces. But, this year, no. Everyone is coming down to Union Station.”

Kieffer said that, historically, Union Station is a backup polling location and they don’t anticipate many voters to come by.

