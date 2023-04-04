USRA, Lucas Oil Speedway announce sanctions, fines for competitors Jackson and White

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 3, 2023) - The United States Racing Association and Lucas Oil Speedway on Monday announced sanctions and fines for USRA B-Mod driver Kris Jackson and USRA Stock Cars driver Bryan White, for post-race behavior last Saturday night.

Jackson will be fined $500, suspended from all USRA-sanctioned events for two weeks and put on a one-year probationary period. Jackson won the feature, but was penalized for his post-race comments, aired live on Flo Racing as part of a MAVTV Motorsports production.

White’s penalty stems from a post-race altercation with his race car striking the rear of race-winner David Hendrix and shoving it down the front stretch as safety workers were rushing to the scene. He was fined by the USRA $500, suspended for 14 days and put on a one-year probation.

Lucas Oil Speedway also imposed a four-week suspension on White and a loss off all Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series points accumulated so far this season. White’s speedway suspension is due to end on May 6 (barring rain outs, in which case it would be carried over an additional week).

“Actions like this from both drivers will not be tolerated and are unsportsmanlike conduct that is detrimental to the sport. Actions like these cannot be tolerated,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said, noting that he and USRA President Todd Staley reviewed videos of the incidents.

“I would like to apologize to the fans who had to witness these actions,” Lorton added.

Other drivers involved in the last-lap incidents in both the Stock Cars and B-Mod features also will be placed on probationary periods to be determined by the USRA.

Both drivers’ actions violated the following USRA rule involving conduct:

USRA Rule Section 3: Conduct 3.1 - “Participants will conduct themselves as professionals. Any conduct or actions by a participant deemed inappropriate and/or unsportsmanlike by the USRA shall be grounds for disqualification and/or punitive action by the USRA. This will be strictly enforced.”

Lorton said White’s incident involved using his car to put others’ lives at risk, leading to the longer suspension and loss of points.

Unsportsmanlike conduct: “Any driver/crew member/participant found by Lucas Oil Speedway officials to be engaging in unsportsmanlike behavior or any inappropriate behavior that affects the orderly conduct of an event, the interests of racing, or Lucas Oil Speedway will receive a penalty.”

Lucas Oil Speedway is back in action this Saturday with the Easter Bowl 150 Enduro. O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars and POWRi Midwest Mods also will be in action.

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Also on Saturday afternoon, due to a high interest in the inaugural MidAmerica Outdoors Side-by-Side Series event set for April 28-29 a practice day on the Off Road track will be held from noon-4 p.m. Pit gates will open at 10 a.m. with pit passes $25. That pass also will be good for admission into the Easter Bowl Enduro 150 program on the dirt track.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

