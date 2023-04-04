Shooting kills man in 6400 block of Manchester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 6400 block of Manchester left a man dead shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Kansas City Missouri Police said they responded to a reported shooting just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at an apartment building they located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said EMS responded to the scene and declared the victim dead.

KCPD said homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel have responded to the scene and will be processing any evidence. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to the TIPS Hotline which leads to an arrest in the case.

