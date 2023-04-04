Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Overland Park police looking for suspect after ‘theft of high-end Legos’

Police released photos of a suspect in a theft at an Overland Park Target store.
Police released photos of a suspect in a theft at an Overland Park Target store.(OPPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has released surveillance photos of a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a theft at a Target store.

The Overland Park Police Department stated that high-end Legos were stolen from a retail store in the 12200 block of Blue Valley Parkway on the evening of March 30.

Surveillance photos suggest the store was the Target at that address.

“The individuals were last seen leaving in what was described as a red colored Toyota Camry with an unknown Missouri license plate,” police stated.

Police released photos of a suspect and vehicle in a theft at an Overland Park Target store.
Police released photos of a suspect and vehicle in a theft at an Overland Park Target store.(OPPD)

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact (913) 344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Police released photos of a suspect and vehicle in a theft at an Overland Park Target store.
Police released photos of a suspect and vehicle in a theft at an Overland Park Target store.(OPPD)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend
FILE — The crash took place in Henry County, just northwest of Clinton, Missouri.
Clinton woman driving tractor on rural Missouri highway dies in car crash
FBI investigating after Bank of America along State Line is robbed
Justin Robinson, an inmate from the Ray County Jail, escaped Tuesday morning.
Escaped Ray County inmate Justin Robinson arrested in Tulsa
A KCFD fire truck crashed in Westport in December 2021 and left three people dead.
Newly-released report on fatal Westport fire truck crash reveals contributing factors

Latest News

Generic image.
2 injured in shooting at IHOP in Raytown
Construction for the new KC Current stadium went vertical on Tuesday for the first time.
For first time, construction on KC Current stadium goes vertical
Generic.
Transgender bathroom bill approved in Kansas; veto expected
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several northern Missouri counties.
FORECAST: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Missouri counties