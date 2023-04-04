Aging & Style
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following crash with farm vehicle

(MGN Graphics.)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in Lafayette County between a 24-year-old motorcyclist and a spreader farm implement left the motorcyclist with serious injuries.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the 24-year-old man from Odessa, Missouri, was injured as he attempted to overtake a 2020 John Deere spreader farm implement vehicle, driven by a 41-year-old man from Higginsville, Missouri.

MSHP reports indicated that the motorcyclist struck the farm equipment in the northbound lane of Missouri Highway 131 at Steep Hill Drive.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital following the crash. The driver of the John Deere was uninjured, according to the crash report, which also indicated that the driver of the 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle was wearing a safety device.

The crash occurred at 2:20 p.m. Monday.

