Mo. Democrats call for removal of Human Rights Commission Chairman
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Democrats are calling for the removal of the leader of the state’s Human Rights Commission, Timothy Faber.

It’s in response to his testimony last week against a bill that would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

He told Senate committee members the bill “sets up a host of conflicts” against freedoms guaranteed in the constitution, like freedom of religion and freedom of speech.

Faber spoke against the bill as part of his job as a lobbyist for the Missouri Baptist Convention. He also serves the Missouri Human Rights Commission as chairman.

That commission handles cases of alleged discrimination in the state. Democrats argue it’s a conflict of interest, serving in both roles.

