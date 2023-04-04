Marijuana measures on ballots in many cities and some counties, but what does it all mean?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When you go to vote on Tuesday, many of you will see a question about a local tax on recreational marijuana sales. In just the metro area’s four most populous counties, at least 24 cities have a marijuana taxation measure on the ballot. It was supposed to be a simple question, but some county measures have made it murkier.

People flocked to dispensaries after Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment legalizing non-medical sales, willing to pay a 6% state cannabis sales tax on top of the usual retail sales tax. What’s up for vote now is the provision for an additional local sales tax of up to 3%.

Jack Cardetti is the spokesman for MoCann Trade, the trade group encompassing most of the state’s dispensaries. He was also a consultant for the campaign to get the amendment passed. He knows the tax incentive was essential to selling legalization to the public. That’s why it included both a state and city option.

“We don’t endorse or oppose any of these local initiatives,” Cardetti said. “Now, what we do oppose is the double stacking of those taxes.”

In this context, “double stacking” doesn’t mean adding the state tax to the ordinary retail tax. It also doesn’t mean adding a local tax to that state tax. It means counties taxing on top of cities.

The amendment, on page 19, defines which local government can levy an additional tax, as follows: “Local government” means, in the case of an unincorporated area, village, town or city, and in the case of an unincorporated area, a county.

Cardetti said the key piece is that “a county” is preceded by “in the case of an unincorporated area.”

“It’s crystal clear that this is an either/or situation when it comes to local government taxes, not a both situation,” he said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he understands it the same way.

“My view is that, if you’re paying 3% in Kansas City proper, you don’t have to pay an additional 3% in Jackson County,” Lucas remarked. “That was what originally the Department of Revenue laid out to the people of Missouri until the Missouri Association of Counties jumped in.”

Then, the Department of Revenue backtracked and said it was taking no position.

“It’s the position of the Missouri Association of Counties, the Missouri Department of Revenue and Jackson County, along with counties across the state including St. Louis County and St. Charles County, that this tax will be collected in unincorporated areas and in municipalities within counties, if the ballot measure is passed,” said Marshanna Smith, the spokeswoman for Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr.

Kansas City encompasses four counties. Platte County and Clay County do not have marijuana tax measures on the ballot. Jackson County and Cass County do.

Cardetti contends the issue is more than a matter of interpretation. He’s concerned that increasing the cost for consumers, beyond what the amendment proponents intended, could backfire.

“We’ve seen time and time again when states overtax the sale of marijuana, people continue to purchase it on the illicit market,” Cardetti said. “That’s the ultimate goal of any marijuana legalization effort in the [United] States is to take sales that are happening on the illicit market and bring them over into a regulated, taxed market. We know, though, that if you tax them too much, that won’t happen.”

Lucas anticipates a court will have the final say, something he describes as “far from ideal.” Still, he is confident the county issue won’t put the kibosh on the city’s efforts.

“I don’t think that we’ll see this kind of interesting legal question get in the way of the substantive issue, which is we’ll have money to address important challenges Kansas City faces,” he said.

The amendment does not specify how local governments spend revenue from a local tax on recreational sales. Some cities do specify in their ballot questions. In Kansas City, the ballot language specifies that the money will be used for homelessness prevention, trash cleanup and violence prevention services.

The local tax does not apply to medical marijuana sales. Any local taxes passed go into effect on Oct. 1.

The following jurisdictions have measures on the ballot. All are seeking the full 3% allowed.

County of Jackson County

City of Blue Springs

City of Grandview

City of Greenwood

City of Independence

City of Lee’s Summit

City of Raytown

City of Sugar Creek

Village of River Bend

City of Excelsior Springs

City of Gladstone

City of Kearney

City of Liberty

City of Smithville

City of Northmoor

City of Riverside

City of Weston

County of Cass County

City of Archie

City of Belton

City of Harrisonville

Lake Winnebego

City of Peculiar

City of Raymore

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.