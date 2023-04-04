As Kansas faith leaders mark Easter, they call on legislators to expand KanCare

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As faith leaders around the Sunflower State prepare for Easter services, many have split their attention between the holiday and a movement to call on legislators to expand KanCare.

Kansas Faith + Democracy, a group out of Kansas City, says that while Christians mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ the week of April 3, a group of religious leaders will gather to mourn the lack of action by state leaders on a pressing moral issue - access to healthcare. These leaders believe Medicaid Expansion to be an issue that will continue to rise until addressed.

For nearly a decade, the group said the Sunflower State has been eligible to increase access to health insurance through expansions of eligibility to KanCare under the Affordable Care Act. However, legislators have refused to take action and have left the state behind its neighbors.

“It’s difficult to witness church members spending money to travel hours to such places as Kansas City, Wichita, and Joplin to seek medical help because their local hospitals have closed their doors due to the lack of Medicaid expansion,” said Rev. George Proctor, Pastor of United Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Scott.

In 2022, Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity started a new statewide project called Kansas Faith + Democracy Table - a space for African American ministers and religious leaders to meet and discuss pressing challenges.

“In our society, there have always been those who are marginalized, the poor, black, and brown people,” said Rev. Ricky E. Bragg, Pastor of Abundant Life Church in Kansas City, Kansas, “but justice calls us to balance the scales so that the vast resources of our nation can be shared by all.”

Over the course of this legislative session, the group said ministers have circulated postcards with a simple message - Kansans want and deserve KanCare expansion. Hundreds of constituents have participated.

“We hope to send a message to our elected officials that there is a new grassroots army of ambassadors who will champion the cause of Medicaid expansion in Kansas,” said Rev. Bobby Love, pastor of Second Baptist Church of Olathe. “This group has been birthed under the steeple, at the altars of our churches, with prayer and faith believing that this issue is vital to the well-being of those on the margins of the economic spectrum. The late Dr. Martin Luther King said it best ‘Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and inhumane’. If Kansas is healthy, then we all benefit as neighbors. We must pass Medicaid expansion now.”

On Wednesday, April 5, the group said leaders will deliver these postcards to legislative offices and host a news conference to mark the occasion and launch the next phase of their efforts.

